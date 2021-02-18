COVID-19 restrictions, today | New measures for the coronavirus and containment in Madrid and Spain, live

Coronavirus incidence drops below 350 as healthcare pressure drops by dropper

The Ministry of Health notified this Wednesday 10,829 new coronavirus infections and 337 additional deaths in Spain, while the cumulative incidence at 14 days is already down by 350 and stands at 349.81 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the lowest recorded since January 7. The decline in this indicator continues, down more than 35 points compared to the previous day, when it was 385.65 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and it is falling in all the autonomous communities, even if it is still 100 points out of the threshold considered to be extreme risk.