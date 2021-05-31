Covid-19 Smile Research: People forgot to laugh during Covid-19, scientists say Smile in distress, our ancestors did the same: Smile in the Corona crisis, our ancestors did the same

Britain

The Corona Crisis has upset the common man so much that people all over the world need to find reasons to smile. Most of us have felt the urge to smile and laugh out loud over the past 12 months. This is the reason why the number of people looking for horror movies on Netflix declined during the first lockdown and there is now a huge jump in the number of viewers of stand-up comedy programs.

People following funny social accounts

Researcher Lucy Rayfield from the University of Bristol, UK wrote in The Conversation that in the world of social media joking accounts of the virus have also been followed by many such as Quentin Quarantino and the Reddit Corona thread, etc. Accounts like CoronavirusMemes have grown in popularity over the past year. We spent a lot of time joking about Zoom meetings, handwashing songs, and home haircuts. But what makes us nervous knowing the increasing number of deaths in an instant and in the second moment we start to laugh after watching the video sent by a friend, how does that change?

Humor was the main weapon even in ancient times

Lucy Rayfield said that as an academic who has spent much of my career studying laughter and humor, I often find surprising aspects of humor. I studied the historical past experiences of Italian comedy and its acceptance in 16th century France, the political consequences of laughter in the wars of religion, and the main tenets of humor today.

He said most of my research reveals funny things about how humor tempts us in difficult times. But this time of pandemic has really increased the roles that comedy can play and that’s why our addiction to humor has increased.

example of humor in ancient rome

Our need for laughter in times of disaster is nothing new. In ancient Rome, gladiators left humorous graffiti on the walls of barracks before they died. The ancient Greeks also found new ways to laugh at the deadly disease. And in 1348, during the Black Death pandemic, Italian Giovanni Boccaccio wrote Decameron, a collection of funny stories.

Aristotle also advised to laugh to forget the pain

Equally old is the need to avoid ridicule with humor. In 335 BCE, Aristotle advised against laughing at anything painful or destructive. The Roman professor Quintilian also drew a very fine line between laughter and ridicule. It is still generally accepted that humor shouldn’t hurt anyone, especially when the reasons for laughter are already weak.

When the line between laughter and ridicule is respected, humor can play an important role in helping us recover from disaster. It provides benefits that explain our tendency to seek humor in difficult situations, especially in the context of improving our sense of well-being, both physically and mentally.

How humor helps in times of crisis

Laughter is a great workout (laughing a hundred times burns as many calories as riding a stationary bike for 15 minutes), laughter helps our muscles relax and increases blood circulation. Combining exercise and laughter, such as the increasingly popular laughter yoga, can also provide significant benefits for patients with depression.

This is the scientific reason for laughter

Laughter also lowers stress hormones and increases endorphins. In difficult times, when we have thousands of thoughts a day, laughter gives our mind the relief we desperately need.

Likewise, we seek humor in distress because it is difficult to feel fear and joy at the same time, and often the combination of these emotions makes us feel elated, not impressed. Sigmund Freud discovered this in 1905, modifying the so-called “relief theory”, suggesting that laughter is good because it purifies our energy system.

Loneliness reached an all time high during lockdown

Now back to the winter of last year, when loneliness levels hit record highs during the lockdown (in November one in four UK adults said they felt lonely), laughter brought people together as well. was important. Not only is it usually a collective activity – some scientists believe our human ancestors laughed in groups even when they couldn’t speak – it’s also more contagious than yawning.

Since we usually laugh at topics that seem to be related to ourselves, humor helped people recognize each other during the lockdown. This in turn creates a sense of connection and oneness, reducing our sense of isolation. Literary scholar and author Gina Barreca says that “laughing together brings you as close as you can to someone without touching them.”

Laughter can also be a way to allay our worries. Joking about a fear, especially during a pandemic, allows us to better fight it.

Laughter increases our sense of power

We laugh because we see ourselves as superior, fearless and in control of the virus. This way, joking about a virus increases our sense of power over it and relieves anxiety. Jokes can also be useful because they allow us to talk about our problems and express our fears which may be difficult to express.

Laughter is more effective in times of crisis

While many of us have also felt guilt for seeking humor in the pandemic, we need not add to our concerns. Of course, our situation is not always the object of laughter. But laughter matters in itself, and when used appropriately, it can be one of our most effective immune mechanisms during a seizure, allowing us to control our interactions with others, with ourselves and even. with ourselves. established with events beyond.