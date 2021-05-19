Covid 19 Surge in Nepal India The only country sending liquid oxygen

Strong points:

Friend India has come forward again in this hour of crisis to help Nepal, faced with the ravages of the second wave of the Corona virus. Even after help from China, all of Nepal’s oxygen needs are met by India. Two liquid oxygen tankers with a capacity of 15 tons are continuously supplied to Nepal from India. Soon India will add three more tankers.

According to the India Today report, 100% of Nepal’s liquid oxygen needs are met by India. This was also confirmed by Rajan Bhattarai, foreign affairs adviser to Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. He said, “Nepal receives liquid oxygen from India and India is the only country that gives it to us. The demand for oxygen has increased in Nepal and the government of Nepal is doing everything possible to meet this demand.

Nepalese Prime Minister Oli grapples with bilateral crisis

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is facing the Corona epidemic on the one hand, on the other hand his political future as Prime Minister is in crisis. Currently, President Vidya Devi Bhandari has reappointed KP Sharma Oli as prime minister after the opposition failed to win a majority. Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to Kathmandu Vinay Quatra said India is fully on Nepal’s side in the fight against the Corona outbreak. We will continue to do so even more.

Due to the Corona crisis in India, the export of the covicillin vaccine is not taking place in Nepal. At the same time, China has increased exports of corona vaccine to Nepal and has so far administered 8 lakh doses to Nepal. Nepal wants a second shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from India which has been deployed to 1 million people there. Nepal has tied 2 million corona vaccine supplies to Serum Institute of India. Of this, 10 lakh has already been given to him.

“ India should continue to help its neighbors ”

Defense expert Brahma Chelani said India should continue to help its neighbors even after the Corona crisis. It will be in India’s interest to deliver Indian medicines and vaccines to Nepal and Bhutan. Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Maldives and Sri Lanka also need special attention.

