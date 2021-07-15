Covid-19 symptom: what are the common symptoms of post-covid syndrome

London

Over two hundred symptoms have been observed in 10 organ systems of patients with long-standing Kovid-19. This information was given in the results released Thursday of the largest international study of people suffering from Kovid-19 for a long time. This study was conducted by scientists at University College London (UCL).

These symptoms seen in infected patients

The study found that the most common symptoms seen in people who have suffered from Kovid for a long time are fatigue, problems occurring after physical and mental work, and mental weakness. Apart from this, vision, itchy skin, changes in the menstrual cycle, sexual problems, memory defects, diarrhea, and other symptoms have also been seen in patients with corona infection.

This study published in Lancet

Dr Athena Acramy, a brain specialist at UCL’s Sainsbury Wellcome Center, said there had been a lot of public discussion about living with Covid for a long time, but there had been few systematic studies on such patients. So little is known about these symptoms and their effects over time. The study is published in the journal e Clinical Medicine Research of the Lancet.

3,762 people from 56 countries participated

He said that in this research, we went directly to people who have suffered from Kovid for a long time around the world so that we can get information about the patients who have suffered from Kovid for a long time. This is the largest study to date on such patients. In a study of 3,762 people from 56 countries, 203 symptoms were seen in their 10 organ systems, and 66 of these symptoms were seen for seven months.