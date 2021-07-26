Covid 19 update: Indonesian children are dying from Covid 19 at alarming rate

Strong points

Delta variant of corona virus kills children in Indonesia Thousands of children have died due to corona virus outbreak in recent weeks, child death rate in Indonesia is much higher than in other parts of the world

The delta variant of the corona virus is deadly to children in Indonesia. Hundreds of children have died in recent weeks from the corona outbreak. Many of these children are such that their age is under 5 years old. The infant mortality rate in Indonesia is much higher than in any other part of the world. So far, it has been said that children are the least exposed to the corona virus outbreak.

This appalling situation in Indonesia has put the world in tension. More than 100 children have died this month in just one week. Indonesia is currently struggling with the highest number of cases of the corona virus. This child death is said to be happening at a time when the delta variant is wreaking havoc across Southeast Asia. As of Friday, 50,000 new cases of corona have arrived in Indonesia and 1,566 people have died.

Children make up 12.5% ​​of total corona cases in Indonesia

According to pediatric doctors, 12.5% ​​of the total confirmed cases of corona in Indonesia are children. In the week ending July 12 alone, 150 children died. Half of these children are under 5 years old. So far, 3 million cases of corona have been reported in Indonesia and 83,000 people have died. Since the start of the corona epidemic in Indonesia, 800 children have died so far, but most of them have not died until last month.

Meanwhile, Kovid-19 cases worldwide have jumped to 19.4 crore. A total of 41.5 lakh people have died from this outbreak and 384 million people have received the corona vaccine. These figures were published by Johns Hopkins University. The current number of cases and deaths worldwide and the total vaccine dose are respectively 194,092,488, 4,158,316 and 3,841,936,983. According to the CSSE, the United States remains the most affected country in the world with the highest number of cases and deaths with 34,443,064 and 610,891 respectively.

India ranks third in crown deaths

India ranks second in terms of corona infection with 31,371,901 cases. According to CSSE data, the other most affected countries with more than 3 million cases are Brazil (19,688,663), France (6,056,388), Russia (6,049,215), the United Kingdom (5 723,393), Turkey (5,601,608), Argentina (4,846,615), Colombia (4,727,846). ), There are Italy (4,317,415), Spain (4,280,429), Germany (3,763,018), Iran (3,691,432) and Indonesia (3,166,505). Brazil is second in terms of deaths from Corona with 549,924 cases. India (420,551), Mexico (238,316), Peru (195,243), Russia (151,352), United Kingdom (129,446), Italy (127,949), Colombia (118,868), France (111,806) and Argentina (103,721) with over 100,000 people deceased.