Covid-19 vaccination for children in Germany from June – Children over the age of 12 will get corona vaccine in Germany, booking will start from June

Berlin. Vaccination campaigns are being carried out around the world to combat the corona virus. Meanwhile, the good news is that children in Germany will also be vaccinated from June 7. This dose of vaccine is given only to children aged 12-15 years. This has been confirmed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Importantly, the European Medicines Agency has already approved vaccinations for children between the ages of 16 and 18.

Vaccinated before the new school season in August

These days, children in many other countries around the world, including the United States, are being vaccinated against Pfizer. After talks with local German leaders, Angela Merkel said children over the age of 12 could book the vaccine from June 7. Those who want to get the vaccine will get both doses of the vaccine before the new school season in August, he said.

Merkel told the media that the message to parents is that the vaccine will not be mandatory for any child. He said the school’s students would not need vaccinations. That said, it would be completely wrong to think that you can go on vacation with a child only on the vaccine.

Vaccination of children has started

It is noteworthy that vaccination of children has started in the United States and Canada. In Canada, the Pfizer vaccine is given to children between the ages of 12 and 16. U.S. In, children between the ages of 12 and 15 are being vaccinated. With this, vaccination of children has started in the Gulf countries.