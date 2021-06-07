covid 19 vaccination masks and social distancing: getting the corona vaccine won’t end the crisis, mask-social distancing is also needed: research – masks and social distancing still important even with covid 19 vaccination suggests study

Strong points:

To overcome the corona virus epidemic, the process of applying the corona vaccine around the world is taking place on a war footing. Meanwhile, researchers have warned that applying the corona virus vaccine alone will not eliminate the risk of Kovid-19 infection. In research published in the medical journal JAMA Network Open, researchers said that after the application of the corona vaccine to most of the population, the spread of the corona virus will increase if restrictions related to the outbreak are lifted.

University of North Carolina assistant professor Mehul Patel and his team used mathematical models to understand the spread of the coronavirus among 10 million people in North Carolina. They found that coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths would continue to increase even after the vaccine was administered if pandemic precautions such as quarantine, school closures, social distancing and wearing masks were relaxed. .

Corona cases jump to 17.31 crore worldwide

Patel said: “Our research has shown that despite the use of more effective vaccines in a population of around 1 crore, 18 lakh infections and 8,000 deaths can be prevented in 11 months, if the process of masking and social distancing continues. . This research came at a time when corona cases have jumped to 17.31 crore worldwide. In total, more than 37.2 lakh of people have died from this outbreak so far.

These figures were shared by Johns Hopkins University. At present, the total number of corona cases and deaths worldwide is 173,197,944 and 3,726,107 respectively. According to the CSSE, the United States remains the most affected country in the world with 33,362 respectively. 471 and 597,627 deaths. India ranks second in terms of corona infection with 28,809,339 cases. According to CSSE data, the other most affected countries with more than 3 million cases are Brazil (16,947,062), France (5,774,361), Turkey (5,287,980), Russia (5,067,246 ), United Kingdom (4,532,802), Italy (4,232,428), Argentina (3,955,439, Germany (3,708,782), Spain (3,697,981) and Colombia (3,571,067) .