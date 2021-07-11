Covid-19 vaccine and measures in Spain

Australia recorded its first death from coronavirus this Sunday in nearly three months. The event took place in the state of New South Wales, a region where 77 other cases have also been diagnosed, turning out to be the highest number in the country in a single day in 2021, despite containment in in force since June 26. According to Australian TV, the victim was a 90-year-old woman who died in a Sydney hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 the day before.