COVID-19 vaccine | AstraZeneca news, impact in Madrid and Spain and new measures, live

The Easter effect begins to arrive in Spain

The effect of Holy Week worsens the epidemiological situation in several autonomous communities. In Catalonia, virtually all indicators of the pandemic are increasing: new infections have doubled compared to those of the previous Sunday.

We have gone from 724 new positives to 1,767 in the past 24 hours, a day in which 20 deaths have been reported. There is also a notable increase in the number of Catalan hospitals. With 82 admissions in service and 15 new in intensive care, health pressure is increasing in this region. Something that also happened in Murcia, Navarre or Cantabria, among other regions.