COVID-19 vaccine | Easter measures and vaccination campaign in Spain, live

Here is the EU COVID vaccination certificate: free, bilingual and with QR code

The vaccination passport is already a reality. Brussels described on Wednesday what will be the certificate that EU member countries will use to facilitate the mobility of their citizens, and on which member countries are already working. Thus, said vaccination certificate, called “digital green certificate”, includes a series of points in common for all countries. En esta línea, de acuerdo con el proyecto presentado, el certificado será totalmente gratuito, contará con a QR code facilitated by lectura y, además, será bilingüe, debido a que recoge el contenido en el idioma nacional del viajante en cuestión, así como in English.