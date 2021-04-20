COVID-19 vaccine in Spain | Coronavirus news, new measures and restrictions, live

The Department of Health reported 21,071 new infections and 121 deaths over the weekend, numbers slightly lower than in the past and giving the growth of this fourth wave a breathing space. However, the cumulative incidence has increased by 17 points since Friday, standing at 230 cases per 100,000 inhabitants and rising in all autonomous communities except Asturias, Ceuta, Extremadura, Melilla and Navarra, although in the latter it exceeds 420 cases.