COVID-19 vaccine | Incidence of the coronavirus in Madrid, cases and new measures in Spain, live

COVID-19 vaccine

Spain exceeds five million people vaccinated against COVID

Spain has already exceeded five million vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine. The Department of Health reported that 5,098,903 people have already received the full directive, or 12.7% of the population to be vaccinated nationwide.

With this milestone, the objective set by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, for this first week of May has been achieved. According to the president at a press conference on April 6, Spain would reach five million people vaccinated by the week of May 3, a step taken yesterday.

The next target set by the executive leader dates from the first week of June, when the government plans to vaccinate 10 million people with the two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.