COVID 19 vaccine | Madrid health zones, new restrictions and measures in Spain, live

The Basque Country, with a cumulative incidence exceeding 500 cases of coronavirus per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days, cried out at the lack of tools to now apply restrictions on its territory. The lehendakari himself, Íñigo Urkullu, personally asked Pedro Sánchez to keep him for a few more months. Faced with the refusal, the deputy Joseba Agirretxea addressed the Minister of Health: “What do you mean by governance, do I command and you obey? What tools will the CCAA have that will need them?