COVID-19 vaccine | Side Effects, Coronavirus Incidence News and New Media, Live

Pedro Sánchez insists on defending that the state of alert, at the national level, is no longer necessary and that he will not effect legal changes in this regard. He has faced criticism from various regional leaders for the lack of an umbrella, they say, that covers mobility limitations. The president of the government indicated that “the state of alert is over” and referred to the triple axis of action: the vaccination plan, the instruments of the autonomous communities and the instructions of the health authorities.