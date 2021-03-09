COVID-19 vaccine, today | Easter restrictions and measures in Spain due to coronavirus, live

The Ministry of Health added 11,958 new infections on Monday to official figures which reflect the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic. Of those cases recorded since Friday, 1,161 were reported on the last day. In addition, 298 deaths from COVID-19 were reported over the weekend. Currently, 7.81% of hospitalizations in Spain concern COVID patients and 24.27% of ICU hospitalizations, which for the first time since January 8 are less than 25%, leaving extreme risk.