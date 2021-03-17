COVID-19 vaccine | Vaccination campaign against the coronavirus in Spain and measures of Holy Week, live

Brussels today presents the EU’s COVID vaccination passport to be able to travel this summer

The vaccination passport is closer than ever. Brussels presents this Wednesday how the certificate that EU member countries will use to facilitate the mobility of their citizens will be. Thus, said vaccination certificate, called “digital green certificate”, includes a series of points in common for all countries. In this line, according to the presented project, the certificate will be completely free, it will have a barcode that facilitates its reading and, in addition, it will be bilingual, since it includes the content in the national language of the traveler in question, as well only in English, as the newspaper El País announced on Tuesday.