COVID-19 vaccine | Vaccination campaign in Spain and news of the AstraZeneca suspension, live

Germany recorded more than 16,000 cases of coronavirus this Saturday, a count in line with that of the day before but which represents a slight rebound in the incidence rate of the virus, which is already close to 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days . The country is accumulating 2,645,783 cases of COVID-19, 16,033 more than on Friday, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the body responsible for fighting infectious diseases in Germany. At least 74,565 patients have died, 207 more than the day before.