COVID-19 vaccine will be free and not mandatory for all population groups

Updated: Friday, November 27, 2020 11:17 AM

Published on: 11/27/2020 10:51

The COVID-19 vaccine will be number 15 on the vaccination schedule. The injection will be safe, voluntary and free. Salvador Illa, during a press conference this Friday, insisted on the idea of ​​not forcing: “It is such an obvious thing that vaccines save lives that all the experts and I am also of the opinion that telling people the truth don’t you have to force it.

Some 140 million doses will reach Spain under contracts already signed between the European Commission and seven pharmaceutical companies. Closest: the University of Oxford vaccine with AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna, the latest to be shut down. In total, the government estimates that with these doses, 80 million people can be vaccinated, almost double the country’s population.

Enough for 26 million

At present, as shown in the national strategy, Spain has confirmed more than 52 million doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. Since both require two injections (three or four weeks difference between doses), the government has reportedly already guaranteed the vaccination of more than 26 million Spaniards, or 55% of the population.

In addition, citizens will have the right to know which vaccine has been administered from the portfolio of seven to which Spain opts. As stated in the document, “All people vaccinated will be provided with adequate information about the vaccine given and an immunization record, or similar, which will include the type of vaccine given, the date of vaccination and the date of the second dose, if appropriate. , as well as how to proceed in the event of a suspected adverse reaction “.

“All the seven vaccines with which the European Commission is negotiating and has concluded agreements are subject to authorization by their administration of the European Medicines Agency, none of those which do not have any will be supplied,” insisted the minister.

The more than 13,000 points of care that already exist will be used and which have enabled 14 million citizens to be vaccinated against the flu in just eight weeks. The aim is for a large part of the Spanish population to be vaccinated in the first semester. The first phase, which brings together 2.5 million Spaniards considered to be at risk or of special protection (elderly people in residence, toilets, etc.), will take place during the first three months of the year, upon arrival. of the first doses.

Logistics on track

Logistics seem to be on the right track, although the truth is that some specific requirements of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which require them to be kept at very low temperatures, could pose a complication. The minister believes, however, that “the usual logistics mean that we can ensure that these issues are resolved or are being resolved.”

On the other hand, and as part of the vaccination plan, Health will launch a special pharmacovigilance plan with the intention of monitoring the vaccinated people and controlling the administration of the second dose. Spain will participate in a European study with seven other countries in which the effectiveness of inoculation will be tested.