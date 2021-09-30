covid-and-tobacco:-from-the-drop-in-its-consumption-to-a-higher-incidence-among-smokers

The covid pandemic has forced many changes in society. But not even the risk of contracting the disease, nor the complications associated with it among smokers, have managed to eliminate the smoking habit that traps almost one in three Spaniards (27 , 7%). However, this troubled year opens a window to optimism: people smoke a little less. Specifically, 1.4% less than before the pandemic, according to data from the OEDA-Covid survey 2020, prepared by the Spanish Observatory of Drugs and Addictions, dependent on the Ministry of Health . “In this last year 2.6% of smokers have completely quit, while 8.1% have reduced their tobacco use. At the opposite pole, we have that around 1.2% have started to smoke and 5.7% smoke more cigarettes a day ”, says Dr. José Luis Díaz-Maroto Muñoz, Head of Communication of the Semergen Tobacco Group (Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians).

The survey, carried out in Spain among 7. 886 people aged between 15 and the 64 years, reveals other interesting facts. The first is a noticeable reduction in smoking among those under 24 years. The possible causes are not pointed out, but staying longer under the parental roof due to confinements and curfews, as well as the practical disappearance of nightlife, could explain why tobacco shows a more notable drop among the youngest. At the same time, the consumption of electronic cigarettes also falls: of the total of smokers, 3.5% smoked electronic cigarettes before the pandemic; at the end of 2020, it was only 2.3%.

The fatal relationship between covid and tobacco

Being a smoker increases the risk of contracting covid and greatly worsens your prognosis. There are several reasons that make smokers especially vulnerable to the SARS CoV-2 virus. From the outset, by not using a smoking mask in environments with more people close to you, your probability of contagion is greater. In addition, your body makes it easier for the virus to install and replicate. “It is introduced into human cells thanks to an S protein that interacts with the angiotensin II converting enzyme. This enzyme is found in lung cells and its count is higher in smokers and COPD patients ”, explains Dr. Díaz-Maroto.

Once infected, the disease tends to show more serious symptoms. “A study by the UK’s National Lung and Heart Institute reveals that smokers are 14% more likely to develop the classic triad of symptoms associated with covid: fever, persistent cough and shortness of breath, ”explains Díaz-Maroto. “Without forgetting that it starts from an already weakened immune system, which increases its predisposition to develop pneumonia, caused by the virus itself, or by bacterial superinfections. It also increases the possibility of requiring hospital treatment and admission to the ICU ”. For this reason, the study authors claimed to include anti-smoking programs among the measures to contain COVID.

Years of smoking, as well as intensity of consumption, also play a role in against smokers. The more years lighting cigarettes and more cigarettes a day, the worse the prognosis for covid: more acute symptoms, slower healing and overcoming the side effects of the disease at a slower pace. However, despite having suffered the infection in all its harshness, including several weeks in the ICU and a slow and exhausting recovery, doctors acknowledge that many smokers resume tobacco as soon as they regain the strength to hold the cigarette. “It would be a good opportunity to become aware of how bad it has been during the illness and to propose to quit smoking. But the dependence is so strong that, even after having gone through an ICU, a high percentage of them start smoking again ”, says the doctor.

If there is tobacco, a meter and a half is not enough

The separation of a meter and a half between the chairs of the diners on the terraces is sufficient if the clients limit themselves to talking and eating, but not if they smoke. When the smoker exhales the smoke he projects it at a greater distance than if he is just talking or breathing. In addition, the smoke helps the aerosols that transmit the virus to travel up to eight meters away and stay in the air for longer. “For this reason it is very important not to smoke on the terraces. Even in open spaces ”, Díaz-Maroto abounds.

Precisely the incompatibility of eating or smoking with the use of the mask has become a drain for the picaresque of those who look for any excuse not to wearing the mask in public spaces. Although it is still too early to say whether this legal nook may have any influence on a possible rebound in smoking, experts are calling for more restrictive measures to prevent tobacco smoke from becoming a new vector of contagion. “It is very important that the legislation is very clear, like the law recently published in the BOE and that is already being clarified by the Autonomous Communities, regarding the mandatory use of the mask in all open spaces”, adds the doctor.

Put out the cigarette also at home

The peculiar conditions dictated by the pandemic, such as confinements, the impossibility of large social gatherings and forced telework, have favored that many social smokers have proposed to put out the cigarette forever. They are those people who light a cigarette during their mid-morning coffee break or when they leave the restaurant after eating on their way to the office. Also those who only smoke when they go out on weekends. Dr. Díaz-Maroto is clear: “Nicotine is the substance responsible for physical dependence, but there are three more classes of dependence: gestural, psychological and social. When these conditions disappear, it is easier to cut tobacco. ”

After the first hard stage of total confinement, with the whole family locked up in the houses, many workers now carry out their working hours alone from their homes. Without more people in the home for much of the day and without the smoking ban that already existed in the offices, an uncertain scenario opens up in which no one watches or prevents lighting a cigarette while typing at the computer. “It is not easy to guess whether telecommuting will help to smoke less or more. Smoking is a chronic and addictive disease that needs prevention, diagnosis and treatment. ”

Quitting smoking with willpower alone is not impossible. But it costs: the statistics reveal that the 80% falls in the first week. For this reason, Dr. Díaz-Maroto points out: “It is very important that health workers treat their smoking patients with psychological help plus pharmacological treatment.” The process typically includes nicotine replacement therapies (gum, patches, sprays, or inhalers), drugs that block the successful effects of nicotine in the brain, and antidepressants that inhibit norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake. This deactivates the reward circuit that drives smoking and eases withdrawal symptoms. Drug treatment usually lasts for three months. “It is addressed in Primary Care and hospitals and involves doctors, nurses, pharmacists and psychologists. The pandemic has taught us to follow up patients from telemedicine via telephone or email. But either in person or remotely, the important thing is to encourage smokers to ask for health help to stop smoking permanently. It is the best measure in terms of health that they will adopt in their entire lives. ”