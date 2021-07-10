Covid case in Indonesia: Indonesia faces oxygen crisis due to Covid-19, asks countries for help

Jakarta

After India, Indonesia is now facing an oxygen crisis due to the devastating wave of the corona virus. The Indonesian government is advocating with Singapore, China and other countries for the supply of oxygen. Just two months ago, this country helped India, facing an oxygen crisis, by giving it thousands of liters of breathable air. In Indonesia, there is not even room in hospitals to admit people.

Countries around the world are helping

Indonesian Minister for Global Pandemic Response Luhut Binsap Pandjaitan said a shipment of more than 1,000 oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators and other health equipment arrived from Singapore on Friday. After that, 1,000 fans from Australia also arrived here. Pandjaitan said that in addition to these donated supplies, Indonesia plans to purchase 36,000 tonnes of oxygen and 10,000 concentrators to generate oxygen from neighboring Singapore.

Indonesia needs more oxygen

He said he was in contact with China and possible sources of oxygen. The United States and United Arab Emirates (UAE) have also offered to help. There is no more room in Indonesian hospitals. At the same time, thousands of infected people who seek help are dying every day. Due to the shortage of medicines, people are not even able to get emergency medical care.

America has also stepped forward to help

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said we understand the situation in Indonesia surrounded by difficult situations as Kovid’s cases escalate. He said that in addition to sending the vaccine, the United States was working to increase aid to Indonesia as part of the broader COVID-19 relief efforts.

Infection in Indonesia is faster than official figures

Overall, Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, has more than 2.4 million cases of coronavirus infection and 63,760 deaths from COVID-19. These figures are believed to be far from the actual figures due to the low number of tests and poor methods of tracing those infected. Indonesia recorded the highest number of confirmed cases in a single day on Thursday with 39,000.