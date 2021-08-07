COVID cases in russia today: Russia registers 22,320 COVID cases in last 24 hours: 22,000 new cases of corona virus in Russia, why infection is increasing in Moscow

Moscow

Despite two corona virus vaccine deployments in Russia, the rate of infection is increasing dramatically. In the past 24 hours, 22,320 new cases of the corona virus have been recorded in Russia. Russia was the first country in the world to claim to have manufactured the vaccine against the corona virus. President Vladimir Putin announced the success of the Sputnik-V vaccine on August 11, 2020.

The total population of Russia is 14.44 crore, while in the past 10 days around 22,000 cases of the corona virus occur every day. At the same time, India’s population is 136.64 crore and an average of 40,000 cases arrive here in the past 10 days. Russia’s Federal Response Center said 22,320 new cases of the corona virus were reported in 85 regions of the country on the last day.

Infection escalated in Moscow and St. Petersburg

Average cases of the corona virus in the Russian capital Moscow remain around 2000. In the past 24 hours, 2,235 cases of the corona virus have been reported in Moscow. The day before, a record number of 2,584 cases had been recorded in Moscow. 1904 new cases of corona were discovered in the city of St. Petersburg, in northern Russia. A day earlier, 1,909 cases had been reported in this town on the edge of the Gulf of Finland.

Country IndiaRussiaPopulation136.64 crore14.44 crore daily corona cases (average) 22,00040,000vaccination50 crore4 crore corona deaths164094427401 Death cases in Russia are also increasing rapidly

In Russia, 793 people have died from infection with the corona virus in the past 24 hours. With this, the number of people who died from corona in Russia rose to 164,094. In such a situation, Russia’s vaccination policy and government health services are also widely criticized. Despite the small population, Russia has kept the vaccination rate of its population very slow.

Russia claimed to manufacture two corona vaccines

On August 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed to have created the world’s first vaccine against the coronavirus Sputnik-V. After that, in October, Putin approved the second corona vaccine “EpiVacCorona” after the first trials. Regarding the Sputnik-V vaccine, Putin also claimed that he has sped up people’s recovery and that his daughter herself has received her dose.