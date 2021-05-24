COVID death toll in 2021 to exceed 2020 in just three weeks

Publication: Monday, May 24, 2021 2:34 PM

If the pace continues at the same rate as now, in just three weeks the deaths recorded from coronavirus will surpass those recorded in 2020. This has been confirmed by the Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, which also ensured that the number of infections is already higher than last year.

At the end of last year, a total of three million coronavirus-related deaths were recorded, as reported by the WHO in its own report collected through data provided by the countries themselves. They only assume “a draw, as many jurisdictions could not count direct and indirect deaths attributed to COVID.” Because of this, the body itself has reduced the death toll from six to eight million.

For example, in Europe the figures were set at 600,000, but the WHO raised this number to between 1.1 and 1.2 million. The same has happened in America, where there have been 900,000 deaths, but the international body has established them to be between 1.2 and 1.5 million.

In Spain, the total death toll in 2020 was almost 51,000. So far this year – from January to May – there have been just under 30,000 deaths.

In his speech at the inauguration of the annual meeting of the WHO, the director also assured that “at least 115,000 health workers have died from COVID in their work in the service of others”.