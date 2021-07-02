COVID in Catalonia is growing uncontrollably, with more than 5,000 cases in one day and incidence among young people is skyrocketing

The coronavirus is advancing mercilessly in Catalonia. All epidemiological indicators suggest that the territory is already experiencing a fifth wave, especially due to the increase in cases among the unvaccinated population, which has led Sanitat to take action and advance the vaccination of all over 16 years.

Data from the last few days suggests the lack of control. To date, the cumulative incidence over 14 days in Catalonia almost doubles the national average, while, for the second day in a row, it exceeds 5,000 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

In this sense, the risk of regrowth (EPG), as reported by the Efe agency, fell from 199 points this Thursday to 282 this Friday. Likewise, the speed of spread of the virus does not seem to have a brake, and is already at 1.71. In other words, for every 100 people infected, 171 people on average are infected. A community program that is already close to reaching its own figures for last January.

AI in young people already exceeds 800 cases

The main concern, as in the rest of Spain, is related to the increased incidence among the unvaccinated population. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, in this territory there are already more than 800 cases per 100,000 inhabitants among the population between 20 and 29 years old, while among those between 12 and 19 years old it is already 616.9 .

A fact that is also linked to the expansion of the delta variant, found for the first time in India and which, according to experts, has accentuated the rise of the virus in all areas. To get an idea, just look at the evolution of the average age of the newly infected: most have been diagnosed with this variant and the number has dropped to 27.4 years. Despite this, authorities stress that hospitals are not yet noticing this growth.

It’s an explosion of contagion that not only coincides with the delta variant, but also with the last San Juan festival, the opening of nightlife and the easing of restrictions. In view of this, the situation in terms of disease monitoring is also out of control: there has been a flood of consultations in outpatient clinics, which cannot provide enough for PCR and antigen testing.

Concern within the Government: “If there had not been the vaccination, we would be locked up as in the first wave”

Faced with this situation, the Generalitat tried to react quickly by focusing on vaccination. Since last Wednesday, anyone over 16 can start making an appointment to receive the coronavirus vaccine, becoming the first region to have allowed this possibility.

For his part, the government Minister of Health, Josep Maria Argimon admits to being “very concerned” by the indicators that are presented: “In the vaccination campaign, we have the primary care centers with tension. number of positives and because it occurs in unvaccinated young people. And these people are also likely to fall ill, ”lamented the leader.

In continuation of this question, Argimon insists that the pressure will not be the same as in the third wave, but he points out that the virus is “persistent” and that, without the vaccination, in his region they would be ” locked up as in the first wave “.

However, the epidemiologist avoided attributing this increase in infections to the reopening of nightlife: “We started growing before opening nightlife, so the problem is not that,” he insists. he.

In any case, he argues that the Generalitat will move forward in its measures, with a new instruction that promulgates teleworking among people who can afford it. The possibility of allowing the 24-hour vaccination was also raised, even if for the moment Argimon rejects it: “I believe that we are not yet at this moment”, he condemned, recalling that of new vaccination points have been activated and Catalan citizens are already “stressed” enough.