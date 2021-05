Updated: Sunday, May 23, 2021 1:13 PM

Published on: 05/23/2021 1:12 PM

Contagions are increasing in Spain compared to a week ago. This is reflected in the data of the autonomous communities which give figures on the weekend. And, although not all do, our country is already adding 5,990 positives and 39 deaths, 912 more cases and 12 more deaths than seven days ago.