COVID patients admitted to hospitals drop to less than 20,000 for first time in 15 days

Publication: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 6:44 PM

The Ministry of Health reported 351 coronavirus deaths, a figure lower than yesterday, but still very high. In total, there are already 42,039 deaths due to the health crisis in our country.

The number of infections remains very high. In total, today there have been 15,318 new cases of the coronavirus, a figure that added to the total tally puts national infections at 1,525,341 since February.

Today, the occupancy rate in hospitals has decreased slightly, which stands at 15.54% of COVID patients (yesterday 16.13%). In addition, for the first time in 15 days, Spain has less than 20,000 COVID patients admitted to hospitals. The occupancy rate of intensive care units also continues to decline: today, COVID patients represent 32.04% of those admitted, while yesterday it was 32.31%. The ICUs with the highest pressure are in Melilla, which has 71.43% occupancy by COVID patients, and in La Rioja, which is 60%, a little more than yesterday.

In addition, in the last 24 hours, registrations have once again exceeded revenues: 2,347 versus 1,943 new entries. The cumulative incidence also continues to decline; While last Monday it was 470 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, yesterday there were 465 and today it drops to 452.

Spain surpassed 1.5 million coronavirus cases yesterday since the start of the pandemic, and the death toll was the highest in the second wave, 435 deaths in a single day.

However, the health ministry says infections are stabilizing, as shown in the accumulated incidence, which continues to decline. Despite this, restrictions persist across much of the country and many communities are bracing for the arrival of the December Bridge and the approach of Christmas.