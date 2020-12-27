Covid vaccination program: Violence and political instability pose challenge in corona vaccination, UNICEF worries – war and instability in poor countries are challenges for covid vaccination program, says unicef

Large-scale vaccination is planned to save the world from infection with the corona virus. The World Health Organization and UNICEF are preparing to deliver vaccine shipments to poor countries affected by violence and to immunize populations. However, in most African countries, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Libya and Yemen, the vaccine remains a challenge.

Violence and misinformation are the main obstacle to immunization

UNICEF deputy head of global immunization Benjamin Schreiber said war and instability pose immunization challenges in poor countries. He said the most difficult areas are where disinformation is spread. It discourages community participation there.

UNICEF continues its Corona vaccination program

According to UNICEF, violence is a major cause of unrest in many poor and developing countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. A vaccination program should be carried out among the population against Kovid-19 in these countries. Schreiber said UNICEF is running immunization programs around the world. For this, UNICEF is ready to help with the purchase and distribution of Kovid-19 vaccines.

Half a billion safe syringe reserves

He said half a billion syringes have been stored and the goal is to provide 70,000 refrigerators, most of them powered by solar energy. UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Four said in a statement the agency aims to transport 850 tonnes of Kovid-19 vaccine per month next year.