Covid vaccine 12-15 years: Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for children Latest updates: Pfizer covid vaccine trial for children under 12

Pfizer begins corona vaccine trials in children under 12; In the first phase, 4,500 children from America, Finland, Poland and Spain will be involved. Vaccines are already given to children over 12 in America and Europe UnionNew York

Corona virus vaccine maker Pfizer has started testing its vaccine in children under 12. In a phase I study, a small number of young children will receive different doses of the vaccine. To do this, Pfizer has selected more than 4,500 children in four countries around the world. Countries where Pfizer’s vaccine is to be tested on children are the United States, Finland, Poland and Spain.

Vaccines already given to children over 12 years of age

Pfizer’s COVID vaccine has already been approved for use in children over 12 years of age in the United States and the European Union. However, this approval has been given for emergency use only. Pfizer manufactured this corona vaccine in collaboration with its German partner BioNtech. The company’s vaccine was first approved by the World Health Organization.

Soon to be tested on children over 6 months

The company said work on enrolling children aged 5 to 11 will begin this week for the vaccination trial. These children will receive two doses of 10 micrograms each. This dose corresponds to one third of the vaccine dose administered to adolescents and adults. A few weeks later, the vaccine trial will begin on children over 6 months of age. They will receive three micrograms of vaccine.

Many companies in the field

In addition to Pfizer, Moderna is also performing a vaccination test on 12-17 year olds and the results may be available soon. The peculiarity is that the FDA has cleared testing of the vaccine in children up to 11 years old, so far based on the results of the two companies. Last month, AstraZeneca launched a study in the UK on children aged 6 to 17. At the same time, Johnson & Johnson is also studying. Chinese Sinovac also described its vaccine as being effective on children up to 3 years old.