Covid vaccine allergy: 90% of allergy cases from corona virus vaccine in women, US begins investigation – 90% coronavirus vaccine allergy cases in women in US begin investigation

Strong points:

Work on the vaccine has begun. Over time, the cases of allergies also increase. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States are now monitoring cases as well as people who have allergic reactions, who do not have further doses. Recommended to take Washington

In the United States, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines began to work and over time cases of vaccine allergy were also increasing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now monitoring cases. In addition, people who have allergic reactions are advised not to take further doses. According to U.S. media reports, the CDC said 28 cases of anaphylaxis (severe allergic reaction) occurred after applying Pfizer’s vaccine.

In contrast, a reaction has been observed in one person after the application of Modarna vaccine. According to the United States Public Health Agency, the allergic reaction rate is 11.1% per 1 million people vaccinated. Explain that the allergic reaction rate is 1.3 in a million vaccines for influenza. According to the CDC’s weekly report, between December 14 and 23, 18.96 lakh doses of Pfizer vaccine were administered, of which 21 cases of anaphylaxis were found.

Healthy doctor dies 16 days after Pfizer receives corona vaccine, wife responsible for vaccine

Within the first 15 minutes of application of the 71% allergic reaction vaccine

Of these, 71% of the allergic reaction occurred within the first 15 minutes after applying the vaccine. However, officials say Pfizer’s vaccine will be rated as safe, despite cases of 11 allergic reactions per million. According to a USA Today report, 86% of reacted cases started showing symptoms within 30 minutes of vaccination. An allergic reaction has already occurred in 81% of people who have seen these reactions.

Two days after Pfizer’s corona vaccine, healthcare worker dies, father demands answers

The peculiarity is that 90% of people with a severe allergic reaction were women. Please say that in USA Pfizer and Moderna vaccine has been administered at 50 lakh to date. 16 days after Pfizer’s corona virus vaccine, a doctor died in Miami, United States. Now the CDC has said it is investigating the death.

90% of cases of allergy to the corona vaccine in women