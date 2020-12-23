Covid vaccine: UAE’s crucial decision on use of pork in COVID vaccine, Islamic body says justified – UAE fatwa council approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork

Strong points:

The Corona virus vaccine has been reported by the UAE's leading religious organization claiming that the Corona vaccine is Halal or Haram in Islamic countries. Many vaccines are believed to have pork, in Islam Haram

The use of pig (pork) gelatin in the corona virus vaccine has sparked debate in many Muslim countries around the world. Meanwhile, the UAE Fatwa Council, the main Islamic body of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has delivered a major verdict on the corona vaccine. This supreme body of the United Arab Emirates has called it legitimate for Muslims, despite the use of pork gelatin.

Council said – therefore vaccine is different from Islamic restrictions

Pig gelatin is commonly used in vaccines, which has led Muslims to become more and more concerned about vaccination. The use of pork products is considered prohibited under Islamic law. Council Chairman Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayya said the corona virus vaccine could be separated from Islamic sanctions if there were no other alternatives.

Saving human life is the first priority

He said that the first priority of all of us is to save human life. The council said that in this case the pork gelatin should be used as medicine and not as food.

Debate on Halal or Haram of the vaccine in Muslim countries

Indonesia and Malaysia, the world’s largest Muslim population, have sparked debate over the corona virus vaccine. The Indonesian Ulema Council, a high-level body of Muslim clerics in Indonesia, has called for the issuance of a halal certificate for the Chinese synovic vaccine. After that, many other religious raised objections.

Why the heckling around the vaccine?

In Islam, things made with alcohol or pork are considered prohibited. Apart from that, the remaining things are called halal. According to the report, gelatin made from bone, fat or pigskin is used to protect a vaccine for a long time. Muslims suspect that vaccine companies have also used it in their products.

Malaysia buys Chinese vaccine

Malaysia has purchased large quantities of Chinese Synovac Corona vaccine. However, the Chinese company that makes it has yet to say whether pork has been used there. After which there was a ruckus.

