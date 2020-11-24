COVID vaccine will be voluntary, free and citizens will know what it is: Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca

The COVID-19 vaccine will be number 15 on the vaccination schedule. The injection will be safe, voluntary and free, assured the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, during the press conference after the Council of Ministers, during the presentation of the unique strategy that the government approved today.

Some 140 million doses will reach Spain under contracts already signed between the European Commission and seven pharmaceutical companies. Closest: the University of Oxford vaccine with AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna, the latest to be shut down. In total, the government estimates that with these doses, 80 million people can be vaccinated, almost double the country’s population.

What about the rest of the doses? According to the minister, Spain will make “an effort of solidarity” so that countries outside the European Union can also benefit from vaccination and control the pandemic in the world.

At present, as the Minister has detailed and appears in the national strategy, Spain has confirmed more than 52 million doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines. Since both require two injections (three or four weeks difference between doses), the government has reportedly already guaranteed the vaccination of more than 26 million Spaniards, or 55% of the population.

In addition, citizens will have the right to know which vaccine has been administered from the portfolio of seven to which Spain opts. As stated in the document, “All people vaccinated will be provided with adequate information about the vaccine given and an immunization record, or similar, which will include the type of vaccine given, the date of vaccination and the date of the second dose, if appropriate. , as well as how to proceed in the event of a suspected adverse reaction “.

Illa valued the “robust system” of vaccination, with a great tradition in the country. This logistics, with more than 13,000 points of care, has enabled 14 million citizens to be vaccinated against the flu in just eight weeks.

Logistics seem to be on the right track, although the truth is that some specific requirements of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which require them to be kept at very low temperatures, could pose a complication. The minister believes, however, that “the usual logistics mean that we can ensure that these issues are resolved or are being resolved.”

On the other hand, and as part of the vaccination plan, Health will launch a special pharmacovigilance plan with the intention of monitoring the vaccinated people and controlling the administration of the second dose. Spain will participate in a European study with seven other countries in which the effectiveness of inoculation will be tested.