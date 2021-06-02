covishield blood clot: health benefits of covishield coronavirus and risk of blood clot

Vaccination is proceeding quickly in India and now people over 18 can also get vaccinated. In such a situation, discussion of the Covishield vaccine from Oxford-AstraZeneca is common. Cases of blood clots after vaccination have been reported in many countries, especially in Europe. There have been over 25 such cases in India as well. In such a situation, should you avoid installing Kovishield? How can we explain the symptoms of serious side effects caused by this? And is it curable?

Dr. Joseph Roche, a fellow of the American Physiological Society, told Shatakshi Asthana for Navbharat Times Online that everyone should decide which vaccine to get, in consultation with their medical team. On April 7, 2021, regarding the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a report that out of 34 million people who received the vaccine, 222 people had blood clots. The death rate from COVID-19 is 0.0007% compared to 2%.

More benefits of getting vaccinated

According to Dr. Joseph, the benefits of a safe and effective vaccine against the corona virus far outweigh deaths from Kovid-19 or any long-term complications, including blood clots. The vaccine is made from an adenovirus that has been modified to produce a protein similar to SARS-CoV-2. The vaccine does not contain the coronavirus and cannot cause COVID-19.

The EMA had said in its report that blood clots and low platelet count can be considered very rare side effects of this vaccine. The EMA had said to be careful within two weeks of the vaccination. It was said in the report that blood clotting and at the same time the reduction of platelets is very rare and the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the side effects.

Why do blood clots form?

More studies are needed to explain why this happens, but one possibility is that it could be due to the triggering of the immune response. James McFadden and Karlheinz Peter of the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute said in a report that after the problem of blood clotting in the vaccine has been investigated and it can also be treated. The report states that there is no complete information on how the vaccine causes thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) or thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), but a possible method has been suggested.

According to this, the vaccine activates the platelets. Normally, platelets form clots when blood leaves our body, which stops the bleeding. In some people, these activated platelets release a protein – platelet factor 4 (P4) which binds to the vaccine. Because of this, the immune system makes more platelets which begin to join. Because of this, their number is also starting to decline. Because of this, blood clots also accumulate and platelets are also reduced. TTS is created by bringing the two together.

Is it possible to cure clots?

It was said in the report that treatment can be started by testing it as soon as possible. For this, anticoagulants and special drugs are administered to control the immune system. The EMA report also advised people to stop if they have difficulty breathing, chest pain, swollen legs, persistent abdominal pain, headaches or visual disturbances, and at the site of injection. . Previously, the percentage of those who lost their lives because of it was very high, but with the increase in understanding, the danger also decreased. People usually have mild side effects that get better within a few days.

There may be a situation of apprehension about the vaccine, but experts and regulators in many countries believe the risk of the virus is greater. The risk of blood clotting from Kovid-19 is higher than the vaccine. The EMA described it as a very rare side effect of the vaccine and Britain says more research is needed to investigate the link between the vaccine and clots. At the same time, the WHO says this is not yet confirmed.