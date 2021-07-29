cow slaughtered in pakistan on the occasion of Eid al Adha: 40 lakh cows worth 300 billion rupees “sacrifice” on the occasion of Eid ul Azha in Pakistan

islamabad

In Pakistan, 9 million animals worth $ 2.5 billion (400 billion Pakistani rupees) were sacrificed during Eid-ul-Adha. This includes the sacrifice of 40 lakh cows worth Rs 300 billion. Leather exporters have reported that animals worth $ 1 billion more have been sacrificed this year compared to last year. Eid-ul-Adha is the second most important Muslim holiday. It is said that a large number of Pakistanis could not make it to Saudi Arabia for the Haj, which significantly increased the number of sacrifices.

According to the Arab News Pakistan report, Pakistanis were unable to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Haj due to Corona virus restrictions, due to which they sacrificed themselves at home. It was said in the report that animals worth $ 1.5 billion were sacrificed in Pakistan last year. Pakistani official, Adul Salaam, said: “We estimate that between 8 and 9 million animals were sacrificed during Eid-ul-Adha. This includes cows, sheep, goats and camels.

Salam said that since people couldn’t go for the Haj, they sacrificed more animals than our estimate of 70 lakhs. Leather merchant Danish Khan said cattle worth Rs 400 billion were sacrificed this year. Although no official figure has yet arrived. Khan also said that the increase was due to not being able to participate in the Haj.

Another estimate said the number of animals sacrificed could be much more than expected. Khan said 30 to 40 lakh cows have been sacrificed this year. He said the cost of so many cows would be 300 billion Pakistani rupees. Apart from this, goats, sheep and camels were sacrificed. During this sacrifice, a lot of leather was also wasted. The sacrifices made on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha represent 20 to 30 percent of the total raw material of the Pakistani leather industry. Pakistan exports leather products worth $ 25 billion each year.