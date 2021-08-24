LETTER SIZE

Coworking, outdoor, rural areas … Five trends that mark the search for workspaces in 2021

The technology, sustainability and energy efficiency of offices and homes are becoming increasingly important due to the multiple benefits offered by these parameters.

BY RRHHDigital, 04:45 – 24 August 2021



Summer is the perfect season for those who want to acquire a home as a working space to start looking for and visiting homes that meet their needs. Now is the perfect time to begin the search process because there is more time to find the home that best meets the needs of the potential buyer and, therefore, less pressure to make hasty decisions. In addition, buying a house in summer allows work and reforms to be carried out in the fall, being able to assess key aspects such as light or its behavior in the face of climate change.

And is that given the recovery data that the real estate sector has reflected in recent months, everything seems to indicate that this summer will also bring a positive outlook. In fact, according to data from the Association of Real Estate, Furniture and Commercial Registrars of Spain, in the first quarter of 2021, 129,228 house purchases were made in Spain, 13.6% more than the previous quarter and 1 , 5% more in interannual variation. Likewise, April and May also present recovery data for the sector. Indeed, according to the latest data proposed by the General Council of Notaries, in April the sale of housing increased by 233.6% and in May by 124.5%, in annual variation. A result that was to be expected considering that in these months of 2020, the market was totally conditioned by the pandemic. However, this year sales data also shows growth in April and May with increases of around 1.6% and 8.6% respectively compared to 2019, a period when the market was in a more stable situation.

Either way, what is clear is that there are some trends that are shaping the search for housing this summer and that will continue to gain importance in the final months of the year. Experts from the Valuation Institute shed some light on them:

Interest in second homes on coasts and rural areas: after the arrival of the pandemic, there has been great interest in second homes in coastal and rural areas outside the big cities where you can enjoy a vacation, leisure or even telecommuting in a quieter environment. space different from the usual residence. In fact, according to data from the Spanish Association of Real Estate, Furniture and Commercial Registers, in the first quarter of 2021, the highest number of home sales were recorded in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Alicante, Valencia and Malaga, that is 4 of between them. provinces with coastline. Likewise, data from the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda indicate that in the first quarter of 2021, certain rural provinces such as Palencia, Zamora, Albacete or Lugo recorded the strongest inter-annual variations in terms of real estate transactions. of housing, with a growth of more than 50% compared to the same period of the year 2020. And compared to 2019, when the market was in a more stable situation, Zaragoza, Palencia, Zamora, Lleida or Melilla stand out with growth of more than 20% in 2021. The importance of fixed-rate mortgage loans: in recent months, fixed-rate mortgage loans have been gaining in popularity. Something which, among other things, may be due to the fact that this type of loan generates greater long-term stability, a very desirable factor for lenders in times of economic uncertainty. In fact, in the first quarter of 2021, 56.7% of mortgages were taken out at fixed interest rates, a historic maximum as a percentage of new mortgages, according to data from the College of Registrars of Civil Status, Movable Heritage and commercial from Spain. This scenario is also influenced by other factors such as uncertainty over possible long-term Euribor rises, the need for stability by buyers or the continued adjustments of these interest rates by financial institutions to promote the contractualization of this type of product which generates a higher profit margin. The search for single-family homes, outdoor spaces and common spaces continues to explode: new habits and needs generated by confinement have strongly influenced the type of housing preferred by buyers. In this sense, there has been a greater demand for modern homes, with larger spaces, brightness and outdoor spaces. So much so that in the last quarter of 2020, the purchase of single-family homes occupied 22.5% of total home sales, a historic high, according to data from the Real Estate Register Statistics for the fourth quarter of 2020 from the Association of Registers of property, movable and merchant goods of Spain. This trend continued in the first quarter of 2021 when this type of housing represented 21% of all home sales, the third highest result in the historical series, according to the same source. In this new type of research, it is also worth highlighting the weight of sales outside the provincial capitals, given the fact that, in recent quarters, the preference to buy in the capitals has decreased compared to the rest of the province, although that in the first quarter of 2021, a change in trend began to be noticed. Priority to the sustainability of offices: the attention and importance that buyers give to the energy efficiency of housing, the sustainability of their buildings or the green equipment they have, such as stations, are increasing. or solar panels. In this sense, this trend should continue and even strengthen. Indeed, the importance of this issue is such that, for home renovations focused on increasing energy efficiency, we can count on the State aid envisaged in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. Among other benefits, energy efficient homes could benefit from benefits such as green mortgages that offer lower interest rates. More technology for construction, home searches, appraisals and transactions: The pandemic has strongly fueled the digital transformation of real estate. For example, it is now possible to contract a real estate appraisal privately and completely online, to visit a property remotely using virtual reality, or to conclude rental transactions in the digital environment. In addition, new digital services for the home have proliferated that allow almost any type of management to be carried out via a mobile application, such as renting furniture, hiring a cleaning service, a caretaker or technical staff to resolve breakdowns. Likewise, the sector is also introducing the most disruptive technologies into its processes, such as artificial intelligence, Big Data or the Cloud. Indeed, according to the latest Survey on the use of ICT and electronic commerce in companies proposed by INE, in the construction sector, the Internet of Things (IoT) is emerging as one of the new most used technologies, with 11.8% of companies using this technology.

