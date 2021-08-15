CRE-A Rural opens registration for the Business Advisory Program

The cooperation project of the Valencian rural entrepreneurship network CRE-A Rural, promoted by the local action groups GAL ASIR-Sur de Alicante, GAL Rural Muntanya d’Alacant, GAL Rurable (Valencia) and GAL Castelln Sur 14-20 , born with The objectives of evaluating the potential of attraction and retention of the rural space, improving its conditions to attract human talents and promote entrepreneurship and social and sustainable innovation, begins its second phase with a program of mentoring for 15 entrepreneurs and / or projects or SMEs in their territories.

After a first phase centered on the diagnosis of the territories associated with the four LAGs, a support and advice program has been launched for the incubation of new entrepreneurial initiatives and the development of SMEs.

In the resumption of activity after the crisis resulting from COVID-19, many companies have found new working and competitive environments, but also opportunities for professional reinvention and digitization. Moreover, in this current context, consumers expect responsibility and sustainability from the products and services they buy.

Therefore, this mentoring and advisory program aims to improve the competitiveness of projects, while contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It also aims to increase the development of the digital capacities of companies, to detect competitive opportunities to increase economic profitability, to introduce new complementary forms of marketing and to promote networks of contacts between SMEs in the competent territories.

The selected entrepreneurship projects and SMEs will receive individualized advice for a minimum of 10 hours during which the current state of the SME or the project will be analyzed, an improvement plan will be presented and supported in the implementation process. implemented solutions designed. Sessions will be complemented by ongoing support by phone or email with the assigned counseling team.

In addition to this advice, group sessions will be organized to cover the training needs common to the selected projects.

On August 9, 2021 at 12:00, a presentation and information session on the project will take place for those interested in knowing how it works and potential participants. Registration for this session, which will be online, can be done via the following form: https://forms.gle/HmXY5pKhtgW5EfXi7

The registration period for the program ends on August 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Registration can be done via the following form: https://forms.gle/dXfUgVfkmzGburdK8

