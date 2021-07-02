Create a solution capable of measuring the level of employee happiness and well-being

Through a series of monthly wellness-related surveys, the system provides tangible metrics for businesses to manage staff happiness and anticipate issues that may arise.

BY RRHHDigital, 14:15 – 02 July 2021



Knowing the level of well-being of professionals is essential to retain talent. Kulture Team was born from this premise, a solution created by entrepreneurs from Almeria able to measure employee happiness in order to foster talent retention and improve business productivity.

This solution, supported by the Minerva program of the Ministry of Economic Transformation, Industry, Knowledge and Universities and Vodafone, puts technology and data at the service of talent and people management, making it possible to take real-time decisions to improve performance and performance. anticipate potential problems. Thus, KultureTeam allows companies to analyze and manage the various key aspects of their organizational culture, to integrate periodic monitoring of employee happiness and to set up recruitment and talent management tools.

“Managing the corporate culture and happiness at work is one of the main challenges facing human resources departments, but there are no tools to analyze and identify the cultural gaps that exist in the teams of work that prevents them from being better ”explains Julio Abdala, CEO of the startup. . Can you imagine a CEO making decisions about their customers or products without having reliable data? What we provide is a technological basis so that talent management is also carried out on the basis of precise cultural compatibility data ”.

In addition, the solution of the Almeria startup born in 2020, includes a tool for users to improve their skills and a platform that promotes career plans between companies as a socially responsible advantage to promote the continuous development of employees. . All with the aim of positioning the corporate culture at the center of talent management by integrating technology, data and people, as the benefits of positive work cultures go beyond the simple work environment. Currently, the tool is already being tested in different organizations and companies.

According to a study by the American Psychological Association, the costs derived from sick leave and accidents in companies with stressful work cultures are 50% higher than in others and according to another Gallup study, disgruntled workers generate 37 % more absenteeism, 49% more accidents and 60% more errors at work.

