Cries of “Illa resignation!” and “long live the king!” at the unveiling of a monument to the deceased toilets

Updated: Friday, December 18, 2020 12:07 PM

Published on: 12/18/2020 11:55 a.m.

About 20 people booed the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, upon his arrival at the unveiling of a monument in Madrid in honor of health workers who died during the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister waited for the arrival of the kings, talking with President Isabel Díaz Ayuso and Mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida. It was at this moment that cries of “Illa resignation!” Were heard, allusions to which the politician did not pay attention.

“Illa you better out of the photo! Out! Out!”, We heard when the car of kings Felipe VI and Letizia arrived on the scene.

Then, when the kings got out of the vehicle, the cries changed drastically and it was possible to hear “Long live the king!” Several times, including applause.

The protesters also showed their support for Díaz Ayuso and Martínez-Almeida. “Long live the mayor and the president!” Shouted a woman who was there.

After the act, Mayor Almeida indicated that he “always” defends “freedom of expression”. “I also said to Minister Illa, ‘today it is your turn like the other days, it has affected the rest” “.

He assures us that he understands that “it is a situation which is not pleasant”, although he insists on the fact that “it is necessary to respect that the citizens can demonstrate and give their opinion”.