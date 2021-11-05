'criminal-saints':-they-resurrect-'the-sopranos'.-so-that?

The screen was black for several seconds. Before, we had seen Tony Soprano, his wife, and their children come to dinner at a restaurant. Also to disturbing gentlemen who observe the family lightly or directly. Are they his alleged executors or were they just passing by? Go know what is going to happen to the most hypnotic family that the mafia has given us, along with those that Coppola and Scorsese invented. And I suspect that it was countless viewers who asked ourselves: what are we going to do with our free time and our fascination after this great series has decided to close the curtain? I have seen it many times since its closure. And although I know it by heart, its murky charm and complexity remain intact. The same thing happens to The Wire. To true classicism.

Navigating through it again and again you discover transparent things. For example, he earns a lot when two guys named Matthew Weiner and Terence Winter, future creators of the splendid Mad Men and Boardwalk, are incorporated into their scripts and direct some episodes. Empire. Also that, from time to time, dreams appear in The Sopranos , some excessively long, uselessly surreal, heavy, expendable and that are always signed by David Chase, the inventor, the soul, the showrunner of The Sopranos, the man who foresaw the huge game that could give the depression of a mafia boss when the ducks that visit his pool decide to emigrate from there. Nobody is perfect. And we all have our favorite characters in a series about very evil people, whom at certain moments you can understand and even like you. And our favorite episodes. Mine are Christopher and Paulie lost in a freezing forest where they have gone to bury a Russian mafia hit man. And that of Tony combining a trip with his daughter to find her university with the murder of an old colleague who betrayed them years ago and who lives as a protected witness. There are a thousand more things that I adore in this series. Some that may seem frivolous, but that fascinate me, such as the crossing of the legs of the thoughtful and scared, but also captivated Dr. Melfi, or that the soundtrack is frequently impregnated with songs by my beloved Van Morrison. And, of course, one of the greatest performances I have ever seen, that James Gandolfini in a permanent state of grace, dead at 51 years, immortal in the memory of the spectators.

And, logically, I was filled with both expectation and fear when I learned that this unforgettable family was going to be resurrected in film format. It would be a prequel (the term always pisses me off, it just smells like business) of the series. It is titled Criminal Saints. It is written and produced by David Chase. And he has entrusted the direction to Alan Taylor, who signed nine episodes of the series. They place it in the sixties, when Tony Soprano is a child and adolescent, when black gangsters want to stand up to the white mafia, during the Newark riots. Tony’s parents and sisters appear, but the real protagonist is his uncle Dickie Moltisanti, Christopher’s father, that late man Tony spoke reverentially about in the series. And it is not as evil as what will come next. He tries to give a certain sanity and humanity to his criminal enterprise. There is no excess charm. The movie owns none. Its two hours of footage seem eternal to me. The story is as gray and dull as the photography that illuminates it. You are disinterested in the characters and what happens to them. Most of them are not credible, they lack strength, they seem like a bad caricature of those we saw in the series. Everything is an anodyne disaster.

And you wonder the reasons why they have desecrated in such a stupid and forgettable way a universe that remains on the retina, in the ear and in the memory of so many spectators with palate. I imagine that, as almost always, it will have been a question of money. That David Chase would think that he was going to cover himself by resurrecting a world and characters that had triumphed on television in the cinema. I suspect that your financial expectations are not going to be met. And the artistic ones are lamentable.

Criminal saints

Address: Alan Taylor.

Performers: Michael Gandolfini, Alessandro Nivola, Corey Stoll, Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga, Michael Imperioli.

Gender: thriller. USA, 2021.

Duration: 120 minutes.