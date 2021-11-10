cristina-peri-rossi:-love,-literature

“I think it is written because it dies, because everything passes quickly and we experience the desire to retain it; Literature is testimony, precisely because everything is doomed to disappear, and that moves us and sometimes cries out for resistance. I write, therefore, because I am momentarily alive, in transit, and I do not want to forget ”. It is a fragment of an article published by a young Cristina Peri Rossi in the Montevideo weekly Marcha, on 27 December 1968. He was 27 years old. But, even taking into account her youth, she was already a well-known author in Montevideo, thanks to a volume of stories, Viviendo , published in 1963 by Alfa, at the time the best Uruguayan publishing house, owned by a Spanish exile, from Alicante, Benito Milla. There is no doubt that the writer, when she claimed to write because death is present on the horizon, expressed with great aplomb an attractive vital maturity by posing the transience of experience as the engine of her own creation. It is precisely the desire to contain it, to preserve it in some way, the dynamo of the best literature.

Peri Rossi has written over the years in many genres: poetry, essays, novels , stories, autobiography … And he has done so with a remarkable stylistic malleability: compared to other contemporary writers of his generation, it could be said that Peri Rossi experiments with many registers – “I speak with many voices” has said on more than one occasion, paraphrasing Alejandra Pizarnik. Sometimes she is a wonderfully romantic writer (the story Lovelys or her novel Solitario de amor , of rendered adoration for Aida and that was a bombshell editorial); other times it is very little (his story Gratitude is insatiable ). Sometimes he writes with a lyrical and ironic voice, almost Cortazarian ( Instructions to get out of bed ) or he uses resources from dirty realism in his collection of poems Playstation . And it is that in her poetry the Uruguayan writer is much more direct than in her prose. But also social roots and political commitment fit into his literature: “I have not written a single line in my life, nor a newspaper article, nor have I given a conference, nor have I participated in any gathering, nor have I published a single poem that I did not always keep in mind that literature is a social fact ”, I heard him say a few years ago in a public intervention. But I have always interpreted him, in his case, in a Bakhtinian sense: the writer as a “social subject” whose texts are a space of intersection, of intersection between the different ideological systems, the linguistic system and the response of the Other. Perhaps for this reason, a central theme of his literary imagination has been the experience of uprooting, of estrangement. We find it in many of his books, but especially in his novel La nave de los locos (Seix Barral, 1984).

Peri Rossi went into exile in 1972 and arrived in Barcelona, ​​with ten dollars in his pocket and the feeling of loss, “of fire”, which entails all departure when forced. His mother stayed in Montevideo. “To split is to split in two”, he writes in a poem about State of exile (2003). This book starts from a fundamental idea: exile is a state of life that is prolonged in time until it constitutes one more layer of one’s own identity. Mario Benedetti would speak, upon returning to his native Montevideo in 1993, of the desexile as of a very expensive soul operation because, somehow, she is forced to retrace a path that she has already traveled to go back and recover spaces that were given for lost. My idea is that Peri Rossi, who no longer neglected the path taken, found in the love experience, in the experience of love, the only antidote capable of combating the estrangement that crosses his work. Love and exile . Love and Exile : Isaac Bashevis Singer titled his autobiography in 1984. Now, in the brand-new winner of the Cervantes Prize, love, her theme par excellence, is the expression of a personal projection rather than a correspondence: in many of her stories and stories the love desire is univocal, it maintains a single direction, without that we know, nor does the narrator himself (often male) know, the answer that the immensity of the passion felt deserves. I would say that the writer has given many turns to an unfathomable question, as alive as life itself: what can a woman in love do? In the last of his books, La insubisa , we find some answers.