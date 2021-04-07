Criticism of Pakistani armed forces: Imran Khan government passes Pakistan army mockery amendment bill 2 years in prison and fine

Strong points:

Imran Khan’s government forms a government against those who criticize the Pakistani army: Provision of 2 years in prison and a fine of 5 lakhs for criticizing the law, the opposition opposed the bill, said she was trying to suppress freedom of expression Islamabad

Imran Khan’s government is now preparing to send critics of Pakistan’s military to prison. Pakistan’s National Assembly Standing Committee on Home Affairs on Wednesday passed a new criminal law amendment bill. According to this, critics of the Pakistani armed forces can now face a two-year prison sentence as well as a fine of up to Rs 500,000.

Imran’s party leader introduced the bill

The bill was introduced by Amjad Ali Khan, the most competent law of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. What was approved by the committee by majority. The chairman of the Standing Committee, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, voted in favor of the proposed bill and cleared the bill stuck between 5 and 5 votes against yes-no.

Opposition parties have declared attempts to suppress free speech

The bill was strongly opposed by Syed Agha Rafiullah, opposition leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Maryam Aurangzeb, leader of Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N and Chaudhary Nadeem Abbas Rebara. He said it would be used to suppress freedom of speech in Pakistan.

Imran’s home state protested

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, home state of Imran Khan himself, voted against the bill. At the same time, other states in Pakistan have yet to express their views on this bill. Opposition parties argue that this goes against our own institutions and that we are firmly committed to our own institutions. He said criticisms made with good intentions should never be misunderstood. We have to avoid scaring people.

Provision for two years imprisonment and fine of Rs 5 lakh

Under this Criminal Law Amendment Bill, will not be willfully ridiculed, insulted and vilified against the Pakistan armed forces and any of their members. Those who do so can be punished with a prison term of up to two years, a fine of up to Rs 500,000 or both under Article 500A of the Pakistani Penal Code (PPC). In addition, critics of the Pakistani armed forces will be tried by a civilian court.