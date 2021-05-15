crowded beaches and 100% reservations

Publication: Saturday May 15, 2021 20:54

Drivers and bathers have become the protagonists of the first full weekend without the current state of alarm, the first due to the heavy traffic on several Spanish roads and the second starting to go to the beaches to enjoy the beautiful time.

Reservations at coastal hotels and restaurants soared on the first full weekend without an alarm. Thousands of Spaniards took advantage of the end of the confinement perimeter to spend the weekend on the coast, and in fact, there were numerous traffic jams at the exits of the main towns in the interior.

This Saturday, practically all departures from Madrid recorded traffic complications at 1:00 pm, notably the Burgos motorway (A-1), around the Jarama circuit; the Valencia motorway (A-3), to Rivas Vaciamadrid; and the Extremadura motorway (A-5), to Arroyomolinos.

Also in the Community of Madrid, traffic was slow on the M-501, near Navas del Rey, towards the San Juan reservoir, according to the Directorate General of Traffic (DGT).

In this first weekend without a state of alarm and with mobility between autonomous communities allowed, there were also difficulties in the traffic from Seville on the A-4, to Dos Hermanas; and along the A-49, in Sanlúcar la Mayor, where an accident had occurred hours before. The rest of the roads of the national territory circulated normally, according to the DGT.

Also the beaches, especially those of the Mediterranean coast, began to register the arrival of bathers who, in many cases, threw themselves on the sand the first time they had to enjoy the good weather and the waves. .

This has happened, for example, in places such as the region of Murcia and the Valencian Community. The beaches of the province of Alicante were home to many people who spent their free time swimming, playing sports, sunbathing or walking along the seaside.

Outings that reduced pandemic fatigue for those who thought they were “living to work”. The Ministry of Tourism of Murcia indicated that this weekend “a significant increase in the influx to the beaches of the Region is being perceived”, which “has also had an impact on the bars and restaurants of the coast which are completely full “.

In addition, the ministry recalled the optimism shown by the hotel sector “in the face of good forecasts for the summer season” in terms of occupancy and reservations. According to the same source, hotels on the Costa Cálida that are not yet operational should open from the first half of June.

Decrease in incidence with exceptions

With regard to the data on the evolution of the pandemic, the communities provided reports of improvement, in particular in the evolution of the cumulative incidence rate, with a few exceptions.

Thus, the Community of Madrid has indicated that the cumulative incidence has fallen below the extreme risk of 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which has not happened since the end of last March.

In Andalusia, the incidence rate has also returned to its downward trend, standing at 165.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, 5.6 points lower than the previous day.

In Catalonia, the deaths of one person and 1030 infected people have been reported in the last 24 hours, in a downward trend confirmed by other epidemiological data, such as the risk of regrowth, which stands at 167 , thirteen points less than Friday.

In the Balearics, the cumulative incidence is 46.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which amounts to “low risk” due to the pandemic, a situation which has not occurred on the islands since March 24.

In other communities, other variables such as infections were also reduced, as in Aragon with 198 new infections, 35 less than the day before; while in Castile and León, the pandemic has left four dead and 262 new infections reported, 19 fewer cases.

In Extremadura, on the contrary, a further increase in positive cases has been recorded in the last 24 hours with a total of 93, although the cumulative incidence also continues to decline, standing at 82.89 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants. .

In Navarre, 75 cases were detected on Friday, with a positivity rate that fell by three tenths, and 111 patients were admitted, seven less than the day before.

In La Rioja, on the other hand, there were 17 more active cases, up to 442, while in Asturias infections remained stable and in Murcia 59 new positive cases were recorded, eleven fewer than the day before. without any deaths.

In the Basque Country, the positivity rate remained below 5% for the fifth consecutive day and in Cantabria, a death was recorded after six days without declaration of death.

In Ceuta, data of a new normal has been reached with an average of 24.94 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.