“Crowds without it have no justification”

Madrid

Posted: Wednesday July 21 2021 11:27 AM

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, defended this Wednesday in Congress the decree-law approved by the government in which the mandatory nature of outdoor masks was removed as long as there was a safe distance.

However, in her speech, the leader also appealed to the company, recalling that “the rest of the law is still in force”. That is to say that in reference to the images of recent weeks, in which there have been crowds in the street without keeping a distance and without protection, the minister is frank.

“Images of towns without a mask or legal protection or any justification. These images reveal the violation of the law and are unacceptable. We call for respect for the rule,” he slammed in his speech.

Now, although he acknowledges the accumulated impact, Darias argues that “the situation is very different”. And, with regard to the decree-law, let us recall: “The objective is not to discuss whether the masks yes or the masks no. These remain compulsory, except in very specific cases.”

Tailor-made criticism: some Autonomous Communities request a return to full obligation

This debate in the lower house comes in the middle of the fifth wave and with increasing efforts to combat the pandemic in our country. Various autonomous communities have had to cancel their de-escalation, such as Catalonia, Cantabria or the Valencian Community, which have recovered the curfew, while other leaders criticize the “haste” of the executive because of the end of the use of masks.

Concretely, there are two regions which were particularly contrary to the measure: Euskadi and Andalusia. In the case of the first, the Basque lehendakari, Iñigo Urkullu, even sent a letter to the Prime Minister asking him to make protection compulsory again.

Something similar defended the Junta de Andalucía, which also insisted on the need to use this protective measure, while the Balearic government on Monday recommended that it be used under all circumstances.

The decree-law, according to calculations, will go ahead. But the differences are still there: for example, the spokesperson of the ERC Gabriel Rufián yesterday recalled the severe restrictive measures that the government of the Generalitat of Catalonia had adopted to save lives.

The PNV and EH Bildu continue to demand greater legal certainty in order to limit night mobility and the number of people per meeting, while the PDeCAt insists on the need for a Pandemic law, as the PP defends.