Crown of the Magister Trailer – A Dungeons and Dragons RPG! – Old Sport Republic

Solasta: Crown of the Magister is a tactical RPG developed by tactical Adventures and has been available since May 27, 2021. Inspired by the rules of DRS Dungeons & Dragons 5.1, this Kickstart RPG is finally available after a long early access. The title is based on storytelling and choices that affect the rest of your game, while multiplayer games as well as the dungeon editor extend its lifespan. Your character is also fully customizable. The goal ? Make your game as close as possible to a real board game. For music lovers, Solasta’s 23-Track-OST is also available digitally, Solasta: Crown of the Magister is only available on PC. By Rob_Bellamy, writing to jeuxvideo.com MPTwitter