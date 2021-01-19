Cruise and GM partner with Microsoft to promote autonomous driving

The autonomous car is the next big leap for the auto industry. But for this, car manufacturers must seek a technological partner to help them in their development. This is the case of Cruise and General Motors, which will join forces with Microsoft. The objective is none other than to speed up the marketing of autonomous vehicles.

These three companies will combine their mechanical, technical and technological capabilities to develop autonomous driving technology. A union of three large companies to try to lead the next technological revolution in the automotive world.

Azure will be the platform that will drive the autonomous car of General Motors and Cruise

The key to this platform will be Azure. Microsoft’s cloud will be the platform of choice for working and marketing its autonomous vehicle solutions. A technological muscle for a historic revolution.

Microsoft, as Cruise’s preferred cloud provider, will also benefit from Cruise’s industry expertise. To be able to improve product innovation focused on the customer. This will help you help transport companies around the world by continuing to invest in Azure.

Microsoft will join General Motors, Honda and institutional investors in a new combined investment of more than $ 2 billion in Cruise. Thus, Cruise’s valuation will reach $ 30 billion.

“Our mission is to provide safer, better and more affordable transportation for everyone. It’s not just a career in technology, it’s also a career in trust, ”said Dan Ammann, CEO of Cruise. “Microsoft is a benchmark for the reliable democratization of technology. It will act by increasing our strength by marketing our fleet of self-conditioned, fully electric and shared vehicles.

Advances in digital technology are redefining all aspects of our work and our lives. This includes the way we transport people and goods, ”said Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. “As Cruise and GM’s cloud of choice, we will apply the power of Azure to help them evolve and make autonomous transportation a reality.