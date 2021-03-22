CSIC announces single dose intranasal COVID vaccine that will prevent virus transmission

Publication: Monday March 22, 2021 3:47 PM

It will arrive later than other COVID vaccines but it will be one of the best on the market for several reasons. It will be a single dose, it will be given through the nose and will prevent transmission of the virus to the rest of the population.

This is how Luis Enjuanes, the prestigious virologist at the head of this project, defends the benefits of the vaccine against the coronavirus under development at the CSIC.

And provide more data. The vaccine will be ‘self-amplified’, which means that the dose of RNA injected can be multiplied up to 5,000 times in the body. In other words, it will be a more powerful vaccine.

In addition, although drug safety agencies prefer intramuscular administration, their prototype opts for the intranasal route because the mucous membranes are where the virus enters the body, and “if you immunize that area, the protection is. bigger, ”he says. .

Ready for the first half of 2022

He acknowledges that the vaccine will hit the market much later than the others, but it will do so “with everything updated” and will be ready to deal with mutations in the UK’s SARS-CoV-2 variants, from South Africa and Brazil, and surely from a variant of the United States like New York or California.

“In all cases, if this continues, the vaccines will have to be updated each year, as for the influenza virus, depending on the variants that arise,” said the virologist from SCCI.

“In two or three months we will solve the problem”, but “we cannot let our guard down”

The serum is currently being tested on mice and hamsters, and if all goes well, it will be tested on macaques. If there is no problem, the vaccine will be ready in the first half of 2022 and it will be safe and effective, he stresses.

Enjuanes also explains that, if he would like to have the vaccine much earlier, it is a new model whose study “takes time”, and recalls that the development of a vaccine takes between 10 and 15 years. but that the pandemic has forced an acceleration of the deadlines and multiply the resources.

Two other Spanish vaccines on the way

The virologist is convinced that two vaccines under development in Spain will hit the market by the end of the year: that of Mariano Esteban, of the National Center of Biotechnology, and that of Vicente Larraga, of the biological research center of Margarita Salas.

For now, the vaccines offered by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna are being administered – to which Janssen will soon adhere – which “are effective but not perfect” and which will help control the virus naturally when 70% have been vaccinated. of the population, he says.

“In two or three months, we will solve the problem”, but “we cannot let our guard down”, he insists, because this virus is able to attack any organ of the body and infect without generating symptoms, and “this combination is what makes it so deadly,” Enjuanes warns.