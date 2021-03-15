Cuadrado and Espejo, negotiators of the motion in Murcia, leave the deputy secretariat but not the executive of Arrimadas

Madrid

Updated: Monday, March 15, 2021 1:11 PM

Published on: 03/15.2021 11:55

The two Deputy Secretaries General of Citizens (Cs), Carlos Cuadrado and José María Espejo-Saavedra, step down and resign from their functions although they remain on the Standing Committee with other functions.

This is the first consequence in Ciudadanos after the storm unleashed in Murcia. As they explain to LaSexta, there will be no layoffs but there will be restructuring of the management.

Thus, the president of Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, proposed changes to the Standing Committee to the national executive of the party to face the new stage. Some changes to form a “Permanent of concentration” in the face of the challenges that the party has in front of it and which would look like this:

Inés Arrimadas would continue as party chairman and Marina Bravo as general secretary, while Edmundo Bal would occupy the spokesperson and Melisa Rodríguez would be the deputy spokesperson.

In alphabetical order, the secretaries would be: Ignacio Aguado, Toni Cantó, Jordi Cañas, Carlos Cuadrado, Guillermo Díaz, José María Espejo, Sara Giménez, Fernando Giner, Borja González, Juan Marín, Daniel Pérez and Begoña Villacís.

In this way, it is confirmed that Marín, Cantó, Villacís and Aguado enter the Permanent Citizens Commission. Before the meeting of the SC National Executive, Aguado himself insisted that he do everything in his power to make the party, with Inés Arrimada at the head, “strong”.

A meeting where, as he progressed, it will be defended that Cs is a “necessary” and “urgent” project to avoid the political “polarization” of the country and for which he indicated that he would do everything what is in its power for it is “strong” and always “with Inés Arrimadas in mind”.

Regarding his possible candidacy in the regional elections of the Community of Madrid, scheduled for May 4, Aguado remained silent.