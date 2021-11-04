Cuban exile artist Tania Bruguera wins the Velázquez Prize “for her defense of freedom”

Tania Bruguera, one of the most renowned Cuban artists and especially significant for her opposition to the Castro regime, which has recently led her into exile, has been distinguished this Thursday with the Velázquez Prize for Plastic Arts, which is awarded by each year the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Sports to an Ibero-American creator. The jury of the award, which is endowed with 100. 000 euros and is the equivalent of Cervantes in literature, has highlighted in its argumentation “his rigorous performative activism and especially attentive to sociopolitical contextual dynamics. His review of the modalities of the art of behavior that involve a dynamic of participation and questioning of traditional ways of behaving in public space has been valued. ”

The Ministry of Culture and Sports also highlights in a statement “her defense of freedom of expression through her performances or her protests”, which “has led her on different occasions to direct confrontations with power established ”, in his case the Castro regime. Bruguera, born in Havana 53 years ago, decided to leave the country recently after spending almost nine months in house arrest (during which the Government cut her internet connection to keep her incommunicado ). At the end of August he agreed to go into exile in exchange for his release and now works in Harvard, Massachusetts.

Bruguera thus joined the list of artists who in recent months have reached an agreement with the Government of Díaz-Canel to achieve his freedom in exchange for exile, a method with which the regime tries to silence dissent, with a special focus on artists. State security has persecuted them with greater intensity since the beginning of the year, when this group became the visible face of an opposition that took to the streets in the historic protests against the Government last 11 July.

The winner was trained in Havana, at the Art Institute of Chicago. Throughout his career he has participated in international artistic events and the biennials of Venice, São Paulo, Shanghai and Havana, among others, as well as in museums, galleries and art centers such as Tate Modern (London), Santa Monica Museum of Art, Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum (Netherlands), Wifredo Lam Contemporary Art Center (Havana) and New Museum (New York).

The artist has been recognized with international awards such as the Guggenheim Scholarship (USA), the Prince Claus Prize (Netherlands) and the Meadows Prize (USA), among others. Her work as a political artist is developed in the field of performance. A firm defender of the intervention of art in society and its transformative power, her works focus on related issues with power.

The jury that has awarded the award has been chaired by María Dolores Jiménez-Blanco Carrillo de Albornoz, general director of Fine Arts, and made up of the members María Soledad Sevilla Portillo, winner of the Velázquez Prize for Plastic Arts 2020; Consuelo Vallina González, president of the AC Union and the AAVA, Inma Prieto Carrillo, director of Es Baluard-Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art of Palma; Fernando Castro Flórez, professor of Aesthetics and Theory of Arts at the UAM: Lars Jakob Bang Larsen, director of Art Hub Copenhagen; João Ribas, executive director of the Roy and Edna Disney theater.