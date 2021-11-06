Cuban journalist, poet and dissident Raúl Rivero dies in Miami

The Cuban journalist and poet Raúl Rivero, in a file image.

The Cuban journalist, poet and dissident Raúl Rivero has died in Miami at 75 years, 16 after having gone into exile, his wife, Blanca Reyes Castañón, has confirmed to Diario de Cuba , the medium founded by the writer himself. “He died writing until the last day,” as a result of the cancer he suffered, he told the agency EFE Ramón Saúl Sánchez, personal friend and president of the Democracy Movement.

In 1991, Rivero along with nine other Cuban intellectuals signed the call Letter of the 10, a document addressed to the island authorities in which they demanded reforms and space to disagree. From then on, politics cornered both the poet and his work. He was also part of the Group of 75 independent journalists and human rights activists imprisoned during the so-called “Black Spring” of the 2003. The writer was sentenced to 20 years in prison for “conspiring with a foreign power –United States– to undermine the independence and sovereignty of the Cuban State ”, but he was released in November 2004 for health reasons after a campaign of international pressure. Six months later he moved to Spain with his family, where he was granted nationality in 2012.

Raúl Ramón Rivero Castañeda was born in the town of Morón in 1945. Shortly after the triumph of the revolution, with 15 years, he enlisted in a battalion of militiamen and marched to fight in the Escambray mountains against the anti-Castro uprisings. Years later, he graduated from the University of Havana with a degree in journalism. For three decades he collaborated with the main newspapers and publications of the island, and became a correspondent in Moscow for the official news agency Prensa Latina . In 1982, poems such as Pamphlet and The Rebel Army song served to win the Contest 26 July of the Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces.

After his break with the Castro regime, Rivero founded in 1995 the news agency dissident Cuba Press. With her came her most stark denunciation verses. “The intense tyrants / are the brief ones / the fleeting ones. / Those are interesting tyrants / founders of concern. / Not so these eternal and boring guys / a lifetime in power / so long that one ends up loving them / that one ends up dead for love of them. / That / That one / That one ends / That one ends up dead ”, he wrote in Tedium of the vassal.

The writer spent the last years of his life in Miami, where he died in the Kendall Baptist Hospital, admitted to the emergency room since Friday due to cardiorespiratory problems, reports Europa Press. The writer suffered from pulmonary emphysema for years and recently the doctors detected a cancerous affectation, as confirmed by family sources to the portal CiberCuba .

