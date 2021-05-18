cumulative impact low to medium risk for the first time since March

Publication: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 6:35 PM

The Department of Health is reporting 3,988 new cases of coronavirus and 70 deaths from the pandemic in the last day. This is clear from the epidemiological report of this Tuesday, which estimates the cumulative total of infections in our country at 3,619,848.

Regarding the cumulative incidence, this Tuesday is 147.54 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days, while the day before it was 151.82. Thus, the downward trend of this indicator continues.

In this regard, Fernando Simón stressed on Monday that the figures are “favorable” and that most of the territories are experiencing a “downward trend”. However, the director of CCAES warned that it still cannot be excluded that the agglomerations after the state of alert do not weigh.

“We still cannot guarantee that they will not have an impact on the evolution of the epidemic,” said Simón, who nevertheless stressed that “the probabilities of this impact being very large are decreasing day by day. because we have a more immune population “. .

This, in one day, yesterday, during which Spain exceeded the threshold of seven million vaccinated with the full schedule. In addition, this Tuesday, a study by the Carlos III Health Institute approved the possibility of administering Pfizer as a second dose to people vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

In addition, during his appearance, Simón argued that “it is very possible” that the use of a compulsory mask outdoors could relax “in a few days”. You can hear his words in this regard in this video: