Cumulative incidence drops to 200 cases for the first time since December 15

Publication: Friday, February 26, 2021 6:37 PM

This Friday, the Ministry of Health released its last report of the week, a document which shows a significant figure linked, of course, to the cumulative incidence.

And it is that, for the first time since December 15, Spain falls below 200 cases of cumulative incidence, date on which one sought to “save Christmas”. It took more than two months to get back to these numbers, as the debate now centers on Easter.

Returning to the Daily Health Report, in the past 24 hours, 8,341 new cases and 329 deaths have been reported, a decrease from data offered on Thursday, where 9,568 infections and 345 deaths were reported.

More specifically, the cumulative incidence data is 193.91 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with seven autonomous communities of more than 200 cases.

The data comes the same day Health expanded the COVID-19 vaccination plan, adding that people under 55 who have passed the disease will be vaccinated with a single dose six months after becoming infected.

The document also states that the following groups will be vaccinated with messenger RNA (mRNA) compounds, i.e. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines: people aged 70 to 79, 60 to 69, those under 60 with high risk COVID 19 conditions and 56-59 years old.