Cumulative incidence exceeds 350 cases in one day with 199 deaths and 25,456 infections

Publication: Friday, January 8, 2021 5:59 PM

Spain enters the weekend with infections and a cumulative incidence on the rise. The Department of Health provided its last update of the week on Friday, in which it transfers a total of 2,050,360 infections and 51,874 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

This represents an increase in infections of 25,456 since Thursday, regretting 199 deaths in the past 24 hours. The accumulated incidence, far from offering encouraging data, continues to intensify.

The cases of the last 14 days are higher than 350 per 100,000 inhabitants, 30 points more than this Thursday. This data has not been seen since November 24, 2020.

In total, there are ten autonomous communities out of 300 cases: Extremadura (799), Balearic Islands (546), Madrid (507), Castile-La Mancha (453), Catalonia (434), La Rioja (424), Valencian Community (393), Castille and León (326), Melilla (326) and Aragon (321).

Of particular concern is the percentage of occupied beds in ICUs, which places it at an extreme risk level (24.05%). Extremadura is the autonomous community with the highest percentage of income, with 38.8%.

These data confirm the “worrying” evolution of the pandemic that the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, reported this Friday to the media. The next socialist candidate in the Catalan elections has asked the population to reduce both their mobility and their social contacts.

“The cases will continue to grow, difficult weeks are coming, with increased hospital pressure and positivity. It is important to reduce mobility and contacts, as well as to apply and strictly follow the measures of the Autonomous Communities” , Illa added in her appearance.

“We must vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate”

“We must vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate.” This is the message that Carolina Darias also conveyed in order to “achieve this mass vaccination as quickly as possible”.

“The goal must be that more and more people are vaccinated than infected people,” he added. Illa recalled that it is planned to vaccinate 70% of the population for the summer, an objective which, according to them, “will be achieved”.